Tree Island Steel Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Tree Island Steel Stock Performance

TSL stock opened at C$3.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$95.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. Tree Island Steel has a 1 year low of C$3.15 and a 1 year high of C$7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.46.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

