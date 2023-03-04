Tree Island Steel Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Tree Island Steel Stock Performance
TSL stock opened at C$3.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$95.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. Tree Island Steel has a 1 year low of C$3.15 and a 1 year high of C$7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.46.
About Tree Island Steel
