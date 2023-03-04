Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,847 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,860,000 after acquiring an additional 345,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,922 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,176,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,927,000 after acquiring an additional 400,053 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $40.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCOM. Barclays boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. CLSA upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.