TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at JMP Securities

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPVG. UBS Group started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently -246.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 468,481 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 639,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 166,476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 71,022 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

