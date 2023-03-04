Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) was down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Triumph Gold Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

