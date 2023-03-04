Truist Financial Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $120.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.71.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.82. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $105.45.

Monster Beverage shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

