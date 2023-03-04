TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TTEC to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.71.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. TTEC has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in TTEC by 702.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.