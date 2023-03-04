TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TTEC to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.71.
TTEC Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. TTEC has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47.
TTEC Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in TTEC by 702.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TTEC (TTEC)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.