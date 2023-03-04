U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 858,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,459. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $21.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Stories

