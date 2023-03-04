UBS Group Lowers Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Price Target to $3.25

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

HYLN has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares in the last quarter. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,785,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 370.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 43,341 shares in the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

