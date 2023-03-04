UBS Group Lowers Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Price Target to $3.25

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.
HYLN has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.
Hyliion Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.
Institutional Trading of Hyliion
Hyliion Company Profile
Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyliion (HYLN)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.