UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 7,500” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($94.12) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($67.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($73.61) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($77.23) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

