Ultra 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.22 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $65.99 million and $1.22 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,223.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00558669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00171216 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00039126 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000744 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003735 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21865838 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,293,902.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.