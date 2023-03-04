Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Insider Sells $17,757.85 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) insider Dennis Karl Huang sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $17,757.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,084.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.4 %

RARE opened at $45.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RARE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

