Umee Price Reaches $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Umee has a total market cap of $34.65 million and approximately $187,636.11 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Umee has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Umee token can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00423614 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,378.86 or 0.28633537 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Umee Token Profile

Umee launched on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 11,618,755,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.

As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.

The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, [Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet](https://medium.com/umeeblog/umee-launches-on-mainnet-61556eacaada).”

Umee Token Trading

