UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 4.18. UMH Properties has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $25.46.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -122.39%.

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,931 shares of company stock valued at $30,955. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,788,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 258,562 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,189,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,359,000 after buying an additional 681,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,925,000 after buying an additional 62,654 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties



UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Recommended Stories

