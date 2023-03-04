Uniper (ETR:UN01) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €2.72 ($2.90) and last traded at €2.73 ($2.90). Approximately 187,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 633,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.74 ($2.92).

Uniper Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €2.83 and its 200 day moving average is €3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

