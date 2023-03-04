Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $55.69 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.21 or 0.00027750 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.74 billion and $55.69 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.22040564 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 621 active market(s) with $63,228,545.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

