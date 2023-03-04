Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Hits $4.77 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.26 or 0.00027888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.77 billion and approximately $62.27 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

