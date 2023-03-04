United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). 1,913,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,783,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.01).

United Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £7.88 million, a PE ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.55.

About United Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.