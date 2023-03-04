United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $221.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $221.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.44.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $185.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.31 and a 200-day moving average of $179.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.