Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Universal Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

UVE stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.43 million, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.49%.

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $191,203.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,929,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 263,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219,723 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,316,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 209,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

