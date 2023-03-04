Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,817.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,029,700. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Upstart by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 66.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $18.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. Upstart has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $151.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

