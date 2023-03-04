Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 5.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.89. Approximately 2,352,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 7,188,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Upstart Stock Up 6.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $59,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $59,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,029,700 over the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Upstart by 85.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

