urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 132,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On urban-gro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGRO. State Street Corp grew its stake in urban-gro by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of urban-gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 69.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Get urban-gro alerts:

urban-gro Stock Performance

NASDAQ UGRO remained flat at $3.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,749. urban-gro has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $12.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.