Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on URBN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

