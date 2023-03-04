UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 31st total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
UTME traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. UTime has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.
