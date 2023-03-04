UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 31st total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

UTime Price Performance

UTME traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. UTime has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Get UTime alerts:

UTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

UTime Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. In addition, the company provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services.

Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.