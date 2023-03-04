Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Utz Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Utz Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE UTZ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,315. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,300.00%.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $391,398.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,414,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,110,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,066,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,257,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 918,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 97,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

Further Reading

