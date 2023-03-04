Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Uwharrie Capital Stock Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile

Uwharrie Capital Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm is community-oriented, emphasizing the well-being of the people in its region above financial gain in directing its corporate decisions. It operates through the following subsidiaries: Bank of Stanly, The Strategic Alliance Corp., BOS Agency, Inc, Gateway Mortgage, Inc, Anson Bank & Trust Co, Cabarrus Bank & Trust Co, Strategic Investment Advisors, Inc, and Uwharrie Mortgage, Inc The company was founded on February 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Albemarle, NC.

