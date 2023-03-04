Valhi, Inc. (VHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VHI stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11. Valhi has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $707 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Valhi by 108.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 644.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

