Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th.

VMI stock opened at $333.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $213.27 and a 1-year high of $353.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

