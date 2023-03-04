Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. 676,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,820. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $361.69 million, a P/E ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $506,043.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,751 shares in the company, valued at $14,652,955.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $50,843.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $506,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,652,955.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,442 shares of company stock valued at $612,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,796,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,790,000 after purchasing an additional 114,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 735,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,636,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 427,819 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,928,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

