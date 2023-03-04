Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,400 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 760,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $77.28 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $85.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,356,000 after purchasing an additional 442,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000.

