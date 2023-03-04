Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,400 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 760,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $77.28 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $85.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund
