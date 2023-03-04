Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) vs. Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Head to Head Survey

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) and Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Molecular Transport has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vascular Biogenics has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and Vascular Biogenics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Molecular Transport N/A N/A -$100.29 million ($3.46) -0.16 Vascular Biogenics $770,000.00 15.57 -$29.92 million ($0.49) -0.35

Analyst Recommendations

Vascular Biogenics has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Molecular Transport. Vascular Biogenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Molecular Transport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Molecular Transport and Vascular Biogenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Molecular Transport 2 2 1 0 1.80 Vascular Biogenics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Applied Molecular Transport presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,597.18%. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 2,888.24%. Given Applied Molecular Transport’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Molecular Transport is more favorable than Vascular Biogenics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Vascular Biogenics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Vascular Biogenics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and Vascular Biogenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Molecular Transport N/A -114.57% -80.25% Vascular Biogenics -4,465.93% -99.67% -75.60%

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications. It develops AMT-126, a GI-selective oral fusion of interleukin 22, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for diseases related to intestinal epithelium barrier function defects. The company, through its technology platform, designs and develops various oral biologic therapeutic modalities, such as peptides, proteins, antibodies, antibody fragments, and ribonucleic acid therapeutics. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications. The company was founded by Dror Harats and Jacob George on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

