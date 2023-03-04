Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.33-$4.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.55.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $6.49 on Friday, reaching $180.05. 2,199,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.56.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after buying an additional 139,336 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,760.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

