Velas Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $745,755.30 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $58.61 million and approximately $745,755.30 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00074183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00024154 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,421,527,831 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,527,829 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

