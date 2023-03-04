VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 6th

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 6th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 6th.

VEON Stock Performance

VEON stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. VEON has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VEON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VEON by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

