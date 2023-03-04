VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 6th

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 6th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 6th.
VEON Stock Performance
VEON stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. VEON has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VEON
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.