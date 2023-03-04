Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,506 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.27% of Verisk Analytics worth $70,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.1% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 174.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 967.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $421,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $186.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

