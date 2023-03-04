Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.
Shares of VRSK traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,208. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.09 and a 200-day moving average of $179.60. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 177.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
