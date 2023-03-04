Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,208. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.09 and a 200-day moving average of $179.60. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.50.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 177.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.