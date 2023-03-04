Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $780.00 million-$800.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.78 million. Verra Mobility also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.00 to $1.10 EPS.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.72. 2,170,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,668. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,769.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1,270.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.