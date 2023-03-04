Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $86,408.27

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $86,408.27 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,319.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00402136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00089891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.00658848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00563399 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00172442 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,240,235 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

