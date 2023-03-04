Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $94,095.40

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $94,095.40 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000661 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,429.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00404535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00089551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00660631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00561148 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00173053 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,243,472 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

