Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Given New GBX 475 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 425 ($5.13) to GBX 475 ($5.73) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Vesuvius in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 310 ($3.74) to GBX 345 ($4.16) in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Vesuvius Price Performance

OTCMKTS CKSNF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius Plc engages in the provision of molten metal flow engineering and technology solutions. It operates through the Steel and Foundry segments. The Steel segment consists of steel flow control, sensors and probes, and advanced refractories. The Foundry segment includes the supply of consumable products, technical advice, and application support to the foundry industry.

