Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE VSCO opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 837,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after purchasing an additional 423,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after purchasing an additional 609,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,162 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.