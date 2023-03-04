ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViewRay

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at $16,264,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay by 217.2% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,326 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 237.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,008 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,445 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 1,680.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 915,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

ViewRay Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.14 on Friday. ViewRay has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $4.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Stories

