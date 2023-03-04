Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives $114.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($123.40) to €117.00 ($124.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Vinci Stock Performance

Vinci stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

