Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Down 40.5% in February

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the January 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,002. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.196 dividend. This is a boost from Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 11.04%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is 130.91%.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
