Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGI opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

