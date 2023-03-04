Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VGI opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $10.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.