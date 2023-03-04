Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) is Laurion Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,608,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010,267 shares during the period. Vistra makes up approximately 1.3% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.67% of Vistra worth $222,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 347.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

NYSE:VST opened at $21.41 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -23.99%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Featured Articles

