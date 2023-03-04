Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €237.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($252.13) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($191.49) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($154.26) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Volkswagen stock opened at €142.20 ($151.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €112.84 ($120.04) and a 12 month high of €193.36 ($205.70). The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €126.42 and its 200-day moving average is €133.42.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

