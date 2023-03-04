VP (LON:VP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $722.08

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 722.08 ($8.71) and traded as low as GBX 703 ($8.48). VP shares last traded at GBX 703 ($8.48), with a volume of 364 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.55) target price on shares of VP in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 698.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 720.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £277.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,089.06 and a beta of 0.78.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

