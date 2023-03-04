WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.48

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €3.48 ($3.70) and last traded at €3.34 ($3.55), with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €3.48 ($3.70).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Stock Up 6.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €3.68 and a 200 day moving average of €3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.71 million, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

