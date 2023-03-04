Wells Fargo & Company Increases Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $23.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Samsara to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,527.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 302,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,527.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 302,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,431,747 shares of company stock worth $19,265,045 over the last three months. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Samsara by 8.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lmdagg L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,923,000. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Samsara by 1.7% in the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,326,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

